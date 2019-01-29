America's Top Fears

We always hear how "public speaking" is our #1 fear. But a new survey of 2,000 Americans found less than 1 in 5 of us is actually scared of it. And six other fears ranked higher. Here are the ten most-common fears, according to the survey...

1. Snakes. 51% of us are afraid of them to some degree.

2. Heights, 38%.

3. The dentist, 23%.

4. Confined spaces, a.k.a. claustrophobia, 21%.

5. Needles, also 21%.

6. Clowns, 18%.

7. Public speaking, 17%.

8. The dark, 15%.

9. Flying, 14%.

10. Birds, 5%.

Click Here to see more.