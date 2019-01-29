America's Top Fears

January 29, 2019
We always hear how "public speaking" is our #1 fear.  But a new survey of 2,000 Americans found less than 1 in 5 of us is actually scared of it.  And six other fears ranked higher.  Here are the ten most-common fears, according to the survey...

1.  Snakes.  51% of us are afraid of them to some degree.

2.  Heights, 38%.

3.  The dentist, 23%.

4.  Confined spaces, a.k.a. claustrophobia, 21%.

5.  Needles, also 21%.

6.  Clowns, 18%.

7.  Public speaking, 17%.

8.  The dark, 15%.

9.  Flying, 14%.

10.  Birds, 5%. 

