The Age When Your Parents Stop Taking Care of You

When do you REALLY stop being your parents' kid? It's usually not 18, or 21, or even 30 or 40 . . . I mean, if you run into a problem, you're still going to call them for help, right?

According to a new study, the age when your parents finally stop taking care of you and you start taking care of them is . . . 49. That's when we start worrying about THEM and helping them with all of their problems instead of vice versa.

The study also found the average person lives within 50 miles of their parents, and sees them an average of seven times a month.