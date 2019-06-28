'80s Movies That Launched A-List Celebrities' Careers
Here are ten '80s movies that launched some pretty major careers...
1. Drew Barrymore: "E.T.", 1982
2. Sean Penn: "Fast Times at Ridgemont High", 1982
3. Michael Keaton: "Night Shift", 1982
4. Tom Cruise: "The Outsiders", 1983 (You can easily add Patrick Swayze and Matt Dillon here. And to a lesser extent, Ralph Macchio, C. Thomas Howell, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, and Diane Lane.)
5. Nicolas Cage: "Valley Girl", 1983
6. Nicole Kidman: "BMX Bandits", 1983
7. Josh Brolin: "The Goonies", 1985
8. Arnold Schwarzenegger: "Conan the Barbarian", 1982
9. Tom Hanks: "Splash", 1984
10. Johnny Depp: "A Nightmare on Elm Street", 1984
