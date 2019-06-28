'80s Movies That Launched A-List Celebrities' Careers

A list of big movie stars who got their starts in '80s movies includes...

June 28, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

Here are ten '80s movies that launched some pretty major careers...

1.  Drew Barrymore:  "E.T.", 1982

2.  Sean Penn:  "Fast Times at Ridgemont High", 1982

3.  Michael Keaton:  "Night Shift", 1982

4.  Tom Cruise:  "The Outsiders", 1983  (You can easily add Patrick Swayze and Matt Dillon here.  And to a lesser extent, Ralph Macchio, C. Thomas Howell, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, and Diane Lane.)

5.  Nicolas Cage:  "Valley Girl", 1983

6.  Nicole Kidman:  "BMX Bandits", 1983

7.  Josh Brolin:  "The Goonies", 1985

8.  Arnold Schwarzenegger:  "Conan the Barbarian", 1982

9.  Tom Hanks:  "Splash", 1984

10.  Johnny Depp:  "A Nightmare on Elm Street", 1984

