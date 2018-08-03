2018's Most Dog-Friendly Cities

An annual study ranks the most dog-friendly cities based on everything from weather and cost of living, to how many dog parks and dog-friendly businesses there are. Here are the top ten dog-friendly cities...

1. Tucson, Arizona.

2. Albuquerque.

3. Las Vegas.

4. San Francisco.

5. San Diego.

6. Chicago.

7. Denver.

8. New York.

9. Minneapolis.

10. Sacramento.

Click Here to see more.