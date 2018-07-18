The 'Zoom Challenge' — and Why It's Putting Kids and Pets in Danger

The newest viral video trend to stir up controversy has been dubbed the “Zoom Challenge.”

Set to rapper Lil Yachty’s song “Mickey,” many of the videos show small children — and even pets — alone in the frame while the lyrics, “Trappin’ out the back streets, runnin’ through the packs like a track meet – ZOOM!” can be heard.

At the word “zoom,” the children are then yanked off screen by their legs — and in some instances the movement happens so quickly, the little ones’ heads are striking the ground.

#zoomchallenge A post shared by Adeline Zarate (@adeline_._zarate02) on

Probably not the smartest challenge. Maybe just challenge your kids to not do this one.