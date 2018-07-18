The 'Zoom Challenge' — and Why It's Putting Kids and Pets in Danger

July 18, 2018
Courtney & Company
sit up

Dreamstime

Categories: 
Features

The newest viral video trend to stir up controversy has been dubbed the “Zoom Challenge.”

Set to rapper Lil Yachty’s song “Mickey,” many of the videos show small children — and even pets — alone in the frame while the lyrics, “Trappin’ out the back streets, runnin’ through the packs like a track meet – ZOOM!” can be heard.

At the word “zoom,” the children are then yanked off screen by their legs — and in some instances the movement happens so quickly, the little ones’ heads are striking the ground.

#zoomchallenge ----

A post shared by Wallid Ortiz---- (@wallid_og) on

⚠️Zoom Challenge gone wrong⚠️ - - Repost this - - Thank you Evan---- --7/18/18-- Credit to : @c.h.a.n.t.e.l.l.e_e @lil.laisha #zoomchallenge #gonewrong #spam #zoomchallengegonewrong #repost #tomorrow5 #july #getthisviral #evan #oof #like #bestoneyet #lmfao #lol #funny #hurt #lmao #evan #replay #myfault #ripevan #hilarious

A post shared by YoursTruly Forever---- (@lil.laisha) on

Bruh------ No dogs were harmed in the making of this video-- #zoomchallenge

A post shared by -- (@ok_whateverrr) on

#zoomchallenge

A post shared by Adeline Zarate (@adeline_._zarate02) on

Probably not the smartest challenge. Maybe just challenge your kids to not do this one. 

Tags: 
zoom challenge
kids
viral challenges
parents
Instagram