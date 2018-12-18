"Your Stripper Name" Formula

People on Twitter are coming up with their STRIPPER NAME based on a new formula: Your favorite salad dressing, plus the thing that disappoints your parents the most. So it could be like Russian Unmarried . . . Ranch Liberal . . . or Honey Mustard Didn't Go to Law School.

Your stripper name is your favorite salad dressing and the thing about you that most disappoints your parents — Noah Kinsey (@thenoahkinsey) December 15, 2018