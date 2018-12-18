"Your Stripper Name" Formula

A new way to find your STRIPPER name is...

December 18, 2018
People on Twitter are coming up with their STRIPPER NAME based on a new formula:  Your favorite salad dressing, plus the thing that disappoints your parents the most.  So it could be like Russian Unmarried . . . Ranch Liberal . . . or Honey Mustard Didn't Go to Law School.

