This Year's Highest-Paid Celebrities

Taylor Swift tops the list of "Forbes" World's Highest-Paid Celebrities for this year.

July 11, 2019
 "Forbes" released its annual Celebrity 100 list of the highest-paid entertainers, and Taylor Swift is on top, after pulling down $185 million over the past year.

Here's the Top 10...

1.  Taylor Swift,  $185 million

2.  Kylie Jenner,  $170 million

3.  Kanye West,  $150 million

4.  Soccer star Lionel Messi,  $127 million

5.  Ed Sheeran,  $110 million

6.  Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo,  $109 million

7.  Soccer star Neymar,  $105 million

8.  The Eagles,  $100 million

9.  Dr. Phil McGraw,  $95 million

10.  Boxer Canelo Alvarez,  $94 million

