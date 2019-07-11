This Year's Highest-Paid Celebrities
Taylor Swift tops the list of "Forbes" World's Highest-Paid Celebrities for this year.
"Forbes" released its annual Celebrity 100 list of the highest-paid entertainers, and Taylor Swift is on top, after pulling down $185 million over the past year.
Here's the Top 10...
1. Taylor Swift, $185 million
2. Kylie Jenner, $170 million
3. Kanye West, $150 million
4. Soccer star Lionel Messi, $127 million
5. Ed Sheeran, $110 million
6. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, $109 million
7. Soccer star Neymar, $105 million
8. The Eagles, $100 million
9. Dr. Phil McGraw, $95 million
10. Boxer Canelo Alvarez, $94 million
