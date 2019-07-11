This Year's Highest-Paid Celebrities

"Forbes" released its annual Celebrity 100 list of the highest-paid entertainers, and Taylor Swift is on top, after pulling down $185 million over the past year.

Here's the Top 10...

1. Taylor Swift, $185 million

2. Kylie Jenner, $170 million

3. Kanye West, $150 million

4. Soccer star Lionel Messi, $127 million

5. Ed Sheeran, $110 million

6. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, $109 million

7. Soccer star Neymar, $105 million

8. The Eagles, $100 million

9. Dr. Phil McGraw, $95 million

10. Boxer Canelo Alvarez, $94 million

Click Here to see more.