We kicked off Monday morning with 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive and the excitement continues through the week! Watch some of the highlights from this week and follow along the rest of the weekend to get all the behind the scenes action live from the beautiful Bellerive Course.

Video of Y98 Has A Part-Tee at the 100th PGA Championship!

Related Link: Hometown Pro Michael Block 'Living The Dream' at Bellerive

Follow along with our sister station KMOX, as they will be keeping you updated on all scores, stats, and more too.

For more PGA Championship information click here.