The Worst TV Shows In Modern History

Are these really the WORST TV shows in modern history?

July 30, 2019
Courtney & Company

Business Insider has a list of the "50 Worst TV Shows In Modern History, According To Critics".  Their Top 10 are...

10) "Uncle Buck" (CBS)

9) "Knight Rider" (Reboot) (NBC)

8) "Momma's Boys" (NBC)

7) "The Real Wedding Crashers" (NBC)

6) "Cavemen" (ABC)

5) "Work It" (ABC)

4) "Category 7: The End of the World" miniseries (CBS)

3) "Stalker" (CBS)

2) "Dads" (Fox)

1) "The 1/2 Hour News Hour" (Fox News)

