A new survey asked over 1,200 people to name the WORST things you can do on a first date. And texting or talking on your phone too much is #1.

Apparently it's even worse than looking nothing like the profile pic in your online dating profile.

The five worst things you can do on a first date are: Using your phone too much . . . not looking like your profile pic . . . chewing too loudly . . . talking too much without asking questions . . . and showing up late.

The top five are a little different for men and women though: 25% of guys said taking photos of your food to post on social media is a huge turn-off. And 25% of women said not offering to pay for dinner is one of the worst things men can do.

Click Here to see more.