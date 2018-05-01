(Dreamstime)

The Worst People To Deal With On Vacation

Here are the WORST people when you are on a plane and at a hotel.

May 1, 2018
Courtney & Company
Expedia just released the results of their annual survey on the WORST people we have to deal with on our vacations.

The five worst people to sit near on a PLANE are:

Someone who kicks your seat . . . someone who smells . . . inattentive parents . . . someone who violates your personal space . . . and someone who plays their music too loudly.

And the five worst people at a HOTEL are:

Inattentive parents . . . someone who throws loud parties in their rooms . . . someone who is constantly complaining to the staff . . . people who come in loudly from parties late at night . . . and someone who gets too drunk at the hotel bar. 

