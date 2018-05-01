The Worst People To Deal With On Vacation

Expedia just released the results of their annual survey on the WORST people we have to deal with on our vacations.

The five worst people to sit near on a PLANE are:

Someone who kicks your seat . . . someone who smells . . . inattentive parents . . . someone who violates your personal space . . . and someone who plays their music too loudly.

And the five worst people at a HOTEL are:

Inattentive parents . . . someone who throws loud parties in their rooms . . . someone who is constantly complaining to the staff . . . people who come in loudly from parties late at night . . . and someone who gets too drunk at the hotel bar.

