The Worst Movies Of All Time
December 20, 2018
We've already seen a list of the worst movies of the year, but what are the Worst Movies of All Time? More than 32,000 people voted on Ranker.com. Here's the Top 10...
1. "Batman & Robin", 1997
2. "Gigli", 2003
3. "Twilight", 2008
4. "Glitter", 2001
5. "Battlefield Earth", 2000
6. "Catwoman", 2004
7. "Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2", 2004
8. "From Justin to Kelly", 2003
9. "The Room", 2003
10. "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never", 2011
