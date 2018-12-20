The Worst Movies Of All Time

What are the WORST movies EVER?

December 20, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Karen Foley/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

We've already seen a list of the worst movies of the year, but what are the Worst Movies of All Time?  More than 32,000 people voted on Ranker.com.  Here's the Top 10...

1.  "Batman & Robin", 1997

2.  "Gigli", 2003

3.  "Twilight", 2008

4.  "Glitter", 2001

5.  "Battlefield Earth", 2000

6.  "Catwoman", 2004

7.  "Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2", 2004

8.  "From Justin to Kelly", 2003

9.  "The Room", 2003

10.  "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never", 2011

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
Worst
moives
all
Time