We've already seen a list of the worst movies of the year, but what are the Worst Movies of All Time? More than 32,000 people voted on Ranker.com. Here's the Top 10...

1. "Batman & Robin", 1997

2. "Gigli", 2003

3. "Twilight", 2008

4. "Glitter", 2001

5. "Battlefield Earth", 2000

6. "Catwoman", 2004

7. "Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2", 2004

8. "From Justin to Kelly", 2003

9. "The Room", 2003

10. "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never", 2011

