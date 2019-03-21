The World's Happiest Countries

The U.N.'s annual World Happiness Report just came out, and the U.S. is now the 19th happiest country in the world, which is a new low.

The report ranks countries on several well-being variables including income, freedom, trust, healthy life expectancy and more.

Finland topped the list of 156 countries. Two other Nordic countries came in second and third place, Denmark and Norway, respectively.

On the other hand, South Sudan ranked the least happy on the list.

