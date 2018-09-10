Today is World Suicide Prevention Day. Here are a few signs that someone is suicidal:

If someone becomes obsessed with a particular death or the concept altogether, this can be a warning sign something is not quite right. A recent example was Kate Spade, who was preoccupied with the suicide of Robin Williams.

If an individual suddenly develops the desire to give away possessions or form a will, this can be another indication of planning a suicide attempt. The depressed individual may go as far as to say goodbye to specific people.

Constant rumination and discussion of feelings of hopelessness, no purpose, or no motivation are a substantial sign of declining mental health and that suicide could be around the corner.

A sufferer’s usual favorite things are no longer admired or desired and no longer produce feelings of pleasure.

Erratic moods and disrupted sleep schedules are also signs of depression declining to potential suicide.

Extreme feelings of guilt, worthlessness, helplessness and weight changes.

Comorbidity of substance abuse and depression is a warning sign to watch for suicidal tendencies. This is an indication of the user trying to seek an escape from feelings or a situation with which they are unhappy.

Regardless, if a loved one seems to be suffering a great deal or just ever so slightly, it should always be taken seriously and referred to a mental health professional. If you hear anyone talking about suicide or you believe someone is suicidal, or if you are suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK.

