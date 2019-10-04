Since TOMORROW is World Smile Day, here are some things that you may not have known about SMILING...

1. Smiling is contagious. According to scientific research, neurons in your brain have a synchronizing feature that keeps you in sync with people you're talking to. Meaning if YOU smile, THEY'RE more likely to smile.

2. It can make you feel better. Science has shown that big, genuine smiles where you squint your eyes can boost your immune system and decrease cortisol in your body.

3. It can reduce blood pressure. Smiling releases endorphins, which can lift your mood AND lower your blood pressure.

4. It might get you promoted at work. Studies have found that employers tend to promote people who smile more often. And one reason might be that smiling shows your boss you're engaged and easy to work with.

5. Say "cheeks" instead of "cheese" when someone takes your picture. Saying "cheeks" shapes your mouth better than saying "cheese", and it lifts your cheeks upward, which gives you a more flattering and natural smile.

