WORLD PREMIERE: Pink Finds Hope on the Epic "Walk Me Home"

By Michael Cerio, Radio.com

As P!nk received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this month, we got a sneak preview of the gift about to come.

After the "What About Us" singer was honored by Ellen DeGeneres at the ceremony, she sat with her on her show and revealed the first glimpse of "Walk Me Home." On the spot, P!nk offered up a brief a capella sample of the song, saying that it would be a part of her upcoming album called Hurts 2B Human. Now the full song has arrived, dressed in much bigger and bolder fashion than the preview she gave on Ellen.