Here are several of the most-common work nightmares, and how many of us have had them.

1. Sleeping with a coworker, 60%.

2. Being late, 47%.

3. Screwing up a project, 34%.

4. Getting fired, 21%.

5. Being naked at work, 19%.

6. Fighting with your boss, 17%.

7. Getting lost in the office, 9%.

