Here are the results from a new survey on women's deep, DEEP love of shoes. Check 'em out...

1. 72% of women own more than 21 pairs of shoes.

2. 25% own some shoes that are more than 12 years old.

3. 70% have asked a stranger where they got their shoes.

4. One in four have worn shoes while they got-it-on.

5. And one in three have HIDDEN a shoe purchase from their significant other.

