Woman Makes Masterpieces Out of Moose Manure

Holy crap, this is big news!

A woman named Mary Winchenbach makes ornaments, earrings and even clocks from moose droppings. From "Poo Poo Clocks" to "Fecal People" nothing is going to waste when using these products.

Her business name is Tirdy Works and you can find her products through her Facebook Page.

Thankfully Mary does all the "tirdy" work and you get to keep the memorable product.

Here are just a few of our favorites:

Poo Poo Clock -$30

Fecal People - $7

Garland - $15

Moosel Toe - $7

Poo Poo Platter

She was interviewed on a local news channel and as you can imagine we pretty much lost our ... well ya know.

Video of Maine woman makes art from moose turds

To place an order email Mary at [email protected]

If you are looking for a great gag gift for birthdays or Christmas gifts we think this is... well, a solid choice.