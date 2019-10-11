WICKED is Green for Good this Fall!

Do 1 Thing to protect the environment. It all starts with just 1Thing…

As the autumn temperatures get cooler, here are some simple things you can do to help out the environment. Remove any window air conditioners, and check window and door seals for proper insulation, to keep heat in and cold air out.

The witches of WICKED, Elphaba and Glinda, want to also remind you to park your brooms and use them to sweep up the fallen leaves, instead of using a leaf blower. And be sure that your furnace is clean, to keep it running at peak efficiency all winter long, especially when WICKED takes the stage at The Fabulous Fox Theatre, December 4th – 29th. It all starts with 1 thing.