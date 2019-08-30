Why We Will Or Won't Go To Social Events

According to a new survey, the average person goes to around 8,640 social events in their adult life, and that averages out to about three a week for 55 years.

The survey also found the top reasons that motivate us to leave the house and go do something social...

1. Getting to catch up with someone we haven't seen in a while.

2. Spending time with people we love.

3. Knowing other people that are going to be there.

4. Connecting with other people.

5. The event is for a special occasion like a birthday or engagement.

6. Possibly meeting someone to date or hook up with.

7. Free food or drinks.

8. The event is unique or has a unique theme.

9. The event involves some kind of competition, like a trivia night or game night.

And here are the top five reasons we avoid going to an event or a party...

1. We're too tired.

2. It's too far away.

3. It's too expensive.

5. Too busy with work or stressed out about work.

