Why It's Hard Getting Back To Your Routine After The Holidays

A new survey found it takes the average person FOUR DAYS to get back into their routine once the holidays are over. If you count New Year's Day as the last holiday, then we're now on Day Six. Here are the top ten things that make it hard to readjust...

1. The weather can be horrible.

2. The days are still short, and it gets dark early.

3. We know we've got another two months of winter left.

4. You just feel tired and sluggish in general.

5. January feels like the longest month of the year.

6. The excitement of Christmas has passed.

7. Readjusting to your routine feels boring.

8. It feels like ages before you'll have time off work again.

9. You feel like there's nothing to look forward to now.

10. You want to exercise, but can't get motivated.

