Who Will Win The World Series?

The statistics website FiveThirtyEight.com says the Houston Astros have the best chance to win this year's World Series. The Astros are a relatively safe pick, since they're also the reigning champs.

It's an ongoing poll. As of early this morning, the Astros have a 24% chance of winning it all. The Boston Red Sox are close behind with a 21% chance, and the Dodgers are third with 13%. Then, the Indians are fourth with a 9% chance, followed by the Cubs (7%) and the Yankees (6%).

