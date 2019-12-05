Who We Are Buying Christmas Gifts For

A new survey found that we value our pets almost as much as our friends and more than our coworkers.

The survey asked people who they're planning to buy gifts for, and pets were ALMOST as popular as friends. But they're DEFINITELY more popular than coworkers...

1. Family members. 75% will buy a gift for them.

2. Significant other, 54%.

3. Friends, 37%.

4. Pets, 31%.

5. Coworkers, 13%.

6. Neighbors, 10%.

The survey also found men are twice as likely as women to hire a professional to wrap their gifts for them.

