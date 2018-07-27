What's the Sexiest Lipstick Color?
July 27, 2018
Sunday is National Lipstick Day, because in our participation trophy culture, EVERYTHING deserves a holiday.
A new survey asked people what color of lipstick is the SEXIEST. And here are the results . . .
1. Red, 44%.
2. Hot pink, 24%.
3. Regular pink, 18%.
4. Nude, 11%.
5. Purple, 6%.
6. Black, 6%.
7. Blue, 5%.
8. Brown, 5%.
9. Green, 4%.
The survey also found red is the most POWERFUL lipstick . . . hot pink is the most "fun" . . . blue is the wildest . . . black is the edgiest . . . and nude is the most professional.
