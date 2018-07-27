What's the Sexiest Lipstick Color?

July 27, 2018
Courtney & Company
Lipstick color

Dreamstime

Sunday is National Lipstick Day, because in our participation trophy culture, EVERYTHING deserves a holiday.

A new survey asked people what color of lipstick is the SEXIEST.  And here are the results . . .

1.  Red, 44%.

 

2.  Hot pink, 24%.

 

3.  Regular pink, 18%.

 

4.  Nude, 11%.

 

5.  Purple, 6%.

 

6.  Black, 6%.

 

7.  Blue, 5%.

 

8.  Brown, 5%.

 

9.  Green, 4%.

The survey also found red is the most POWERFUL lipstick . . . hot pink is the most "fun" . . . blue is the wildest . . . black is the edgiest . . . and nude is the most professional. 

