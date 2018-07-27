What's the Sexiest Lipstick Color?

Sunday is National Lipstick Day, because in our participation trophy culture, EVERYTHING deserves a holiday.

A new survey asked people what color of lipstick is the SEXIEST. And here are the results . . .

1. Red, 44%.

2. Hot pink, 24%.

3. Regular pink, 18%.

4. Nude, 11%.

5. Purple, 6%.

6. Black, 6%.

7. Blue, 5%.

8. Brown, 5%.

9. Green, 4%.

The survey also found red is the most POWERFUL lipstick . . . hot pink is the most "fun" . . . blue is the wildest . . . black is the edgiest . . . and nude is the most professional.

Click here to read more!