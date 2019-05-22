What's Dirtier?

Researchers swabbed a bunch of different surfaces in New York City to see the amount of bacteria on them. And they also swabbed coins, cash, and credit cards . . . which we handle every day without thinking about the germs.

Here are the rankings of all these FILTHY things, based on the average bacteria on their surface . . .

1. A McDonald's door handle had the most bacteria.

2. A park bench.

3. A parking meter.

4. A credit card.

5. A public bathroom.

6. Cash.

7. Coins.

8. A subway pole.

