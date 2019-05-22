What's Dirtier?

Here are some of the FILTHIEST things that we touch EVERY DAY.

May 22, 2019
Courtney & Company

Researchers swabbed a bunch of different surfaces in New York City to see the amount of bacteria on them.  And they also swabbed coins, cash, and credit cards . . . which we handle every day without thinking about the germs.

Here are the rankings of all these FILTHY things, based on the average bacteria on their surface . . .

1.  A McDonald's door handle had the most bacteria.

2.  A park bench.

3.  A parking meter.

4.  A credit card.

5.  A public bathroom.

6.  Cash.

7.  Coins.

8.  A subway pole. 

