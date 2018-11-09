What would you do for $10,000... $1,000... Or HALF off a TV?

A new survey asked people what they'd do for $10,000 . . . $1,000 . . . or half off a TV. And here are some of the results...

1. 11% of people would have a COLD for a year for $10,000. 8% would do it for $1,000 . . . and 8% would do it for half off a TV.

2. 7% would go BLIND for a MONTH for $10,000. 5% would do it for $1,000 . . . and 4% would do it for half off a TV.

3. 10% would give away their pet for $10,000. 9% would do it for $1,000 . . . and 7% would do it for half off a TV.

4. 15% would live alone on a deserted island for a week for $10,000. 9% would do it for $1,000 . . . and 6% would do it for half off a TV.

5. And finally, 3% would go to JAIL for a YEAR for $10,000. 2% would do it for $1,000 . . . and 2% would do it for half off a TV.

Click Here to see more.