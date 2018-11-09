What Would You Do For $10,000, $1,000, Or Half Off A TV?

What would you do for $10,000... $1,000... Or HALF off a TV?

November 9, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Eti Swinford/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A new survey asked people what they'd do for $10,000 . . . $1,000 . . . or half off a TV.  And here are some of the results...

1.  11% of people would have a COLD for a year for $10,000.  8% would do it for $1,000 . . . and 8% would do it for half off a TV.

2.  7% would go BLIND for a MONTH for $10,000.  5% would do it for $1,000 . . . and 4% would do it for half off a TV.

3.  10% would give away their pet for $10,000.  9% would do it for $1,000 . . . and 7% would do it for half off a TV.

4.  15% would live alone on a deserted island for a week for $10,000.  9% would do it for $1,000 . . . and 6% would do it for half off a TV.

5.  And finally, 3% would go to JAIL for a YEAR for $10,000.  2% would do it for $1,000 . . . and 2% would do it for half off a TV.

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
what
half
off
TV
$10000
$1000
Courtney & Company