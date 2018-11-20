What Tiffany Haddish Wants In A Man

Tifdfany Haddish is single and looking. But she's got specific things that she is looking for...

She told "People" magazine, quote, "Credit score has to be over 700, no kids, have his own place.

"Basically don't be living with your momma and daddy unless you are providing for [them]."

"[He has to] have confidence in himself, accomplish any task he sets out to do. Have a mole on his left foot. Good hygiene, pretty teeth. He has to have a great smile and has to be willing to smile."

