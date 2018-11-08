What Each State Disproportionately Googles About Thanksgiving

A new study looked at searches from last November to find what people in every state were Googling way more than people in most other states. Here are the highlights...

1. The top search for 10 states was "What is Thanksgiving?" and the top search for another 10 was "When is Thanksgiving." On the bright side, no states had searches for "Who is Thanksgiving?"

2. In ILLINOIS and Washington, people searched for "Friendsgiving".

3. Three states asked "Does England celebrate Thanksgiving?" . . . those were Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Virginia. And in MISSOURI, they asked "Does Canada celebrate Thanksgiving?"

4. South Dakota apparently needed help finding meaning in the holiday, because the top search was "Things to be thankful for."

5. And finally, four states had searches that showed NO confidence in whoever was cooking for Thanksgiving because in Alabama, Indiana, Georgia, and Kentucky, people were searching for "Restaurants open on Thanksgiving near me."

