What Annoys People The Most At Music Festivals

August 6, 2019
Four Loko polled more than 1,800 people at 16 festivals to determine what annoys us the most at music festivals.

The average person they talked to had been to EIGHT festivals.  46 percent had driven at least two hours to get to a festival, and 25 percent had either driven six hours or flown to one.

Here's the Top 10...

1.  Peeing outside Porta-Potties.

2.  Holding up signs.

3.  Smelly bodies.

4.  Moshing / Crowd Surfing.

5.  Sneaking in or sharing bracelets.

6.  Taking video during a set.

7.  Pushing to the front during a set.

8.  People on drugs.

9.  Hooking up / PDA.

10.  Showing a lot of skin.

