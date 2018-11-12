The Ways You Are Most Likely to Crack Your Phone Screen

A recent survey found 12% of us are currently walking around using a phone with a cracked screen. About 1,000 people were asked HOW they cracked their phone.

According to the survey, here are the ten ways you're most likely to crack yours...

1. General use. Meaning you have it a while, and drop it enough times that it eventually breaks.

2. Dropping it after you've been out drinking.

3. Dropping it in the toilet, and it cracks when it hits the porcelain.

4. Sitting down and forgetting it's in your back pocket.

5. Your child dropping it or throwing it on the floor.

6. Dropping it while trying to text one-handed.

7. Tossing it on your bed or sofa, then it bounces off and hits the floor.

8. Dropping it while you're exercising.

9. Throwing it out of anger.

10. Tossing it to someone, and they don't catch it.

Dropping it while taking a selfie just missed the top ten in 11th place.

Click Here to see more.