Here are five ways to repurpose an old phone:

Let your kid use it for video games . . . use it as a TV remote . . . use it to read e-books . . . put it in a virtual reality headset . . . or keep it in your glovebox for emergencies since by law, all phones have to be able to call 911, even if they don't have a data plan. Just keep it charged up.

