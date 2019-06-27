Ways To Pick A Good First Date Movie

Here are five tips to help you pick a good movie for a first date...

1. Pick something that's two hours or less. You don't want to be too tired to hang out after, or grab a drink.

2. Don't pick a horror movie unless you know they're a fan. Obviously just talk about it first, and agree on something you both want to see. But comedies tend to be better, because you get to find out if you have the same sense of humor.

3. Bad movies are okay. Sometimes a bad movie is better than an Oscar winner on a first date. Just don't talk something up, so they question your taste afterward.

4. Avoid super-hot actors, or too much sex. This one's a little weird, but the point is don't assume movies with a lot of sex scenes will put them in the "mood." It can actually have the opposite effect.

5. Consider the content of the movie. Something light-hearted might be better than something serious or controversial, like movies about religion or politics.

