Ways Parents Embarrass Their Kids

A new survey asked kids between eight and 17 years old to name the most embarrassing things their parents do.

Here are the Top 10...

1. Telling people stories about me or showing them pictures of me.

2. Acting weird or, quote, "being silly."

3. Thinking they're funny when they're not.

4. Being overly protective or attentive.

5. Making me do things I don't want to do.

6. Trying to act cool or young.

7. Passing gas.

8. Hugging and kissing me.

9. Yelling at me.

10. Teasing me about a boy or girl.

For what it's worth, 5% of kids said their parents don't do ANYTHING embarrassing.

Click Here to see more.