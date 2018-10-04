Ways To Live To 100

Here are a few ways to help you live to 100.

October 4, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Efesan/Dreamstime.com)

Someone looked at 100 interviews done with people who lived to be at least 100 years old.  Then they compared them all to come up with a list of the ten most common TIPS they gave for making it past the century mark...

1.  Ignore traditional advice about your diet.  29% said it was one of their secrets.

2.  Eat healthy, 25%.  So, the opposite of the first one.

3.  Stay active, 22%.

4.  Stay positive, 18%.

5.  Drink alcohol REGULARLY, 16%.  The best quote they found was from a 111-year-old guy who said that, "Putting a little bourbon in your morning coffee is like medicine."

6.  DON'T drink too much, and don't smoke, 12%.  One of the best quotes for that one was from a 106-year-old lady who said, "I never smoked, I never drank, I never cussed, I never lied, and I never chased cowboys."

7.  Maintain meaningful relationships, 10%.

8.  Always try to get a good night's sleep, 9%.

9.  Be nice to people, 9%.

10.  Have faith, 9%. 

