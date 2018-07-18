Watch: Woman Falls In Drawbridge Crack

This happened on July 4th in Menasha, Wisconsin, but it's making the rounds now. It's surveillance video of a woman on a bicycle who goes past the warning gate of an open drawbridge and FALLS into the crack between the road and the bridge. Fortunately, someone told the bridge operator to keep it open because she's in there for over a minute. Some people eventually come and help her get out. She had minor injuries.

Video of Woman on bicycle falls into Menasha bridge opening | Wisconsin woman falls in crack of drawbridge