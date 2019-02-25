Watch: Who Is Sully The Monster on St. Louis Masked Singer

Our first St. Louis Masked Singer has been in town since 1987, but his singing voice is something we've never heard! Do you know who it is? Here are some clues:

1) Refuses to work on Christmas eve or Masters Sunday

2) Cocktail of choice is Jack Daniels and diet Pepsi w LOTS OF ICE

3) Once threw 6 touchdown passes in a high school football game

4) Favorite hero is Robert Redford

Started TV 1979 Springfield, Missouri and has been in STL since 1987.