Watch: Wheelchair Accident
A guy backs his wheelchair into two elderly women!
June 21, 2018
Surveillance cam in England shows a guy on a sidewalk backing his wheelchair into an elderly woman, which knocked her over. And then he did it again . . . by backing into the woman standing NEXT to her, which sent HER down. Then he drove away.
It really looks like he did it on purpose. One of the women was in her 90s, although both said they were okay. The guy was caught and charged with two counts of bodily harm.