Watch: Venus Williams Loses To 15-Year-Old Rookie Cori Gauff

Fifteen-year-old Cori Gauff DEFEATED Venus Williams at Wimbeldon yesterday??!!

July 2, 2019
(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

15-year-old Wimbledon rookie Cori Gauff just won her first round match, and it was against five-time Wimbledon champion VENUS WILLIAMS.  She won in in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

