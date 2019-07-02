Watch: Venus Williams Loses To 15-Year-Old Rookie Cori Gauff

15-year-old Wimbledon rookie Cori Gauff just won her first round match, and it was against five-time Wimbledon champion VENUS WILLIAMS. She won in in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

Made for the big stage ✨@CocoGauff becomes the youngest player since 1991 to win in the first round of the ladies' singles, beating Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/hfgcQGdZtq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2019