Watch: U.S. Women's Nation Team Advances To World Cup Final

The U.S. Women's National Team beat England 2-1 yesterday, and is advancing to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Final on Sunday.

July 3, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

