Watch: U.S. Women's Nation Team Advances To World Cup Final

The U.S. Women's National Team beat England 2-1 yesterday, to advance to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Final on Sunday. They'll play the winner of today's Netherlands / Sweden match.

