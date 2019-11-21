Watch: Ump Leaves After Crowd Harassment

An umpire LEFT a game after being harassed by the crowd.

November 21, 2019
Courtney & Company
umpire

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

This recently happened in Newport Beach, California.  It's an umpire at a youth baseball game arguing with some obnoxious parents.  They've clearly been harassing him, and he's had enough.

It comes to a head when a woman yells, quote, "Are you mad because the kids are taller than you?"  An that's the last straw.  He quits on the spot and leaves the field.  And we don't blame him.

 

Tags: 
Y98
ump
leaves
after
crowd
harassment
Video
watch
Courtney & Company