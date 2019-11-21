Watch: Ump Leaves After Crowd Harassment
An umpire LEFT a game after being harassed by the crowd.
This recently happened in Newport Beach, California. It's an umpire at a youth baseball game arguing with some obnoxious parents. They've clearly been harassing him, and he's had enough.
It comes to a head when a woman yells, quote, "Are you mad because the kids are taller than you?" An that's the last straw. He quits on the spot and leaves the field. And we don't blame him.
