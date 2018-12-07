Watch: TV Anchor With Bloody Nose Keeps Reporting

A TV anchor has a bloody nose but keeps going.

December 7, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Mikhail Rudenko/Dreamstime.com)

A couple of TV sports anchors in Korea were doing a report about the NBA when one of them noticed his nose was bleeding.  Apparently, he didn't have a handkerchief or tissue because he just sat there bleeding.

It was a long 15 seconds before his co-anchor noticed, and then the video stops.  He said later that it was the first time he ever had a nosebleed like that.

