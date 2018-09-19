Watch: Triple Whale Breach

This happened last month but it's making the rounds now. It's video of some whale watchers in the waters near Canada, and they totally got their money's worth. It starts as they're next to three whales that have surfaced right next to their boat.

And then ALL THREE whales dive at the same time. They're under water for around 10 seconds and then, one at a time, each one leaps into the air and spins as if they're synchronized swimmers.