Watch: "The Triangle Dance"
Have you tried doing "The Triangle Dance"?
March 13, 2019
This video was one of the top trending things on YouTube overnight. It's three people teaching you how to do "The Triangle Dance".
It takes three people to do it, and you start by forming a triangle with your hands on each other's shoulders. Then one of you jumps between the other two, and while you're there, the other two hop to either side of you.
Then you return to your original positions and take turns jumping into the middle.