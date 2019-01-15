Watch: Toto's "Africa" On Eternal Loop In African Desert

Toto's "Africa" is playing on an ETERNAL LOOP "down in Africa"??!!

January 15, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Jure Gasparic/Dreamstime.com)

It may seem like the TOTO song "Africa" is suddenly back, and playing on an eternal loop.  Well, it actually IS if you happen to be in Africa.

There's a "sound installation" somewhere in the Namib desert, which is playing "Africa" on a loop.  The artist who put it there says it'll continue FOREVER.  And to ensure that, he equipped it with solar-powered batteries.

 

