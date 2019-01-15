Watch: Toto's "Africa" On Eternal Loop In African Desert
It may seem like the TOTO song "Africa" is suddenly back, and playing on an eternal loop. Well, it actually IS if you happen to be in Africa.
There's a "sound installation" somewhere in the Namib desert, which is playing "Africa" on a loop. The artist who put it there says it'll continue FOREVER. And to ensure that, he equipped it with solar-powered batteries.