Watch: The Top Baby Names Of 2017

The Social Security Administration just released its data on the most popular baby names last year.

The 10 most popular names for girls in 2017 were: Emma . . . Olivia . . . Ava . . . Isabella . . . Sophia . . . Mia . . . Charlotte . . . Amelia . . . Evelyn . . . and Abigail.

Emma was the most popular name for the fourth year in a row, and it's been in the top three for a decade straight now. Olivia was second for the fourth year in a row.

For boys, the top 10 names last year were: Liam . . . Noah . . . William . . . James . . . Logan . . . Benjamin . . . Mason . . . Elijah . . . Oliver . . . and Jacob.

That's the first time Liam was the number one name, and it's been the second-most popular for the last three years. Noah dropped from the most popular to second most popular.

The names that had the biggest jumps in popularity last year for girls were Ensley and Oaklynn . . . and for boys they were Wells and Kairo. Also, the girls' name Melania had the fifth biggest jump last year.

The names that had the biggest drops last year were Riaan and Kylo for boys (sorry "Star Wars" fans). And the biggest drops for girls were Julianne and Wendy.

Click Here to see more.