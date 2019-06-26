Watch: Tom Holland Rescues Fan Having Panic Attack

Spider-Man helped out a girl in a crowd of autograph hounds.

June 26, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Tom Holland came to the rescue of a girl who was getting crushed in a crowd of autograph hounds.  He told them that he would drop their stuff right on the ground if they didn't back away, and he told the girl, quote, "It's okay, I got you.  I got you."

(WARNING: the video is UNCENSORED)

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Tom Holland
rescues
girl
Spider-Man
having
panic
attack
Courtney & Company