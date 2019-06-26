Watch: Tom Holland Rescues Fan Having Panic Attack
Spider-Man helped out a girl in a crowd of autograph hounds.
June 26, 2019
Tom Holland came to the rescue of a girl who was getting crushed in a crowd of autograph hounds. He told them that he would drop their stuff right on the ground if they didn't back away, and he told the girl, quote, "It's okay, I got you. I got you."
(WARNING: the video is UNCENSORED)
“It’s okay I got you I got you” @TomHolland1996 --— cass ◟̽◞̽ (@NamelessCass) June 24, 2019
This was absolutely INSANE and should NEVER happen....my neck was literally against the barricade with 30 grown men behind me pushing.... ridiculous how people act like you’re not only endangering fans safety but Toms as well-- pic.twitter.com/uey9VVMfBJ