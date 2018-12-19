Watch: Tim Eats Buddy the Elf's Spaghetti Breakfast

Going in today Jen was 6 points behind Tim, Kevin was never going to lose... but here's how it ended.

Kevin won this week 50 points, then Lance with 51, and Jen Myers came from behind because of Cicely Tyson to beat out Y98's very own Radio's Tim Convy.

This week's loser for the birthday bet had to eat Buddy the Elf's signature spaghetti breakfast while dressed as Buddy the Elf!

Tim took this one like a champ and stuck to the 4 main food groups!

Video of Buddy the Elf Bet

