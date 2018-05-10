Watch: Taylor Swift Explains Her "Snake" Theme

Taylor Swift's SNAKE theme is because of Kim Kardashia??!!

May 10, 2018
Courtney & Company
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Michael Chow/The Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Features

Taylor Swift took a shot at Kim Kardashian at a concert on Tuesday saying that she's using the snake theme with this album and tour because "someone" called her that on social media, and rather than have it hurt her, she wants it to strengthen her.

Tags: 
Y98
Taylor Swift
explains
snake
theme
watch
Courtney & Company