Watch: Taylor Swift Explains Her "Snake" Theme
Taylor Swift's SNAKE theme is because of Kim Kardashia??!!
May 10, 2018
Taylor Swift took a shot at Kim Kardashian at a concert on Tuesday saying that she's using the snake theme with this album and tour because "someone" called her that on social media, and rather than have it hurt her, she wants it to strengthen her.
Taylor’s speech before Long Live -- (--: @TV3Xpose) #repTourGlendale pic.twitter.com/o2qi3x2uIZ— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZBU) May 9, 2018