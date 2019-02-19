Watch: T-Pain Stops Show After Getting Hit With Beach Ball
Watch T-Pain cut a show short after getting hit in the face with a beach ball.
February 19, 2019
T-Pain got hit in the face on Sunday, when he was performing at a Jewish youth organization convention in Denver, and he did indeed pull the plug on the show. But the object that beaned him wasn't exactly dangerous.
It was a BEACH BALL. But a source says it wasn't the first one that was tossed onstage, and he'd already warned the crowd to stop. He was only about 30 minutes into his set.