Watch: T-Pain Stops Show After Getting Hit With Beach Ball

Watch T-Pain cut a show short after getting hit in the face with a beach ball.

February 19, 2019
T-Pain got hit in the face on Sunday, when he was performing at a Jewish youth organization convention in Denver, and he did indeed pull the plug on the show.  But the object that beaned him wasn't exactly dangerous.

It was a BEACH BALL.  But a source says it wasn't the first one that was tossed onstage, and he'd already warned the crowd to stop.  He was only about 30 minutes into his set.

